SCC celebrates Black History Months with a series of events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events on campus.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the events are open to the public and are free except for the Soul Food and Jazz Luncheon which costs $5 for the public and $2 for students.

List of events:

Monday, February 3 – Cecelia A. Gross Memorial Flag Raising at Garvey Hall Circle: Campus police in the morning will raise the African American History Flag in honor of former STCC Professor Cecelia A. Gross, who taught African American history at the college and was the creator of Black History Month programming at STCC.

Monday, February 3 – 29 – Fallacies: Black Identity Extremist = Black Identity Enthusiast at Carberry Fine Arts Gallery – Kiayani Douglas has spent the last three years developing an interdisciplinary body of work called Black Identity Enthusiast. B.I.E. is a body of work geared toward curating conversations rooted in race history and privilege. She creates workshops where students of all disciplines can learn about American Black History while making connections to math, science, history, and literature.

Saturday, February 8, 6 – Art Exhibit Opening & Artist Reception at Amy H. Carberry Art Gallery: Artist-in-residence Kiayani Douglas will appear for an evening celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and reception. Refreshments will be served.

Wednesday, February 19 – Black History Month Information Table at Student Learning Commons: Learn about the important contributions African American scientists and engineers have made to their fields and black history in Springfield. There will also be free giveaways and light refreshments.

Wednesday, February 19 at Noon – 15th Annual Soul Food & Jazz Luncheon at Scibelli Hall Gymnasium: This popular event features food and music by Rohn Lawrence & Friends to benefit the Myra D. Smith Scholarship fund. Tickets cost $5 or $2 for STCC students with ID.

Wednesday, February 26 – “Make it Count!” Voter Registration event at Student Learning Commons: This fun, informational event will have on-site voter registration, music, and information on how you can make your vote count. (12:15 p.m.)

Thursday, February 27 – Artist Talk & Closing Reception at Student Learning Commons: Come out and listen to artist-in-residence Kiayani Douglas as she discusses her exhibit “Fallacies of a Black Enthusiast.” Refreshments will be served. (10:00 a.m)

Movie Showings at 12:15 p.m. in the Student Learning Commons:

Monday, February 10 – Harriet

Friday, February 14 – The Hate You Give

Friday, February 21 – I Am Not Your Negro

Monday, February 24 – Tell Them We Are Rising

Tell Them We Are Rising Friday, February 28 – Just Mercy