Singer Traciana Graves speaks at Bay Path University for Black History Month

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University is celebrating Black History Month by bringing singer Traciana Graves to speak on campus.

Her message to students Wednesday night was all about diversity and inclusion.

Traciana Graves is well known around the world for her vocals, and working with performers like Celine Dion. About 15 years ago, she changed her career path pivoting from singer to speaker. Graves is now using her platform to deliver positive messages across the world, speaking to school, businesses, and even the WNBA.

“Being a vehicle to remind and show people how they can achieve those things in their everyday life and everyday hardship that to me is proven my passion and my purpose,” she told 22News.

Graves was the keynote speaker for Bay Path University’s Black History Month celebration. She spoke to students about social injustice and the importance of Black History Month.

“Really bringing people together more and more to think about the things that connect us, to think about the things that keep us inspired to welcome and usher us to find the common ground.”

Graves was born and raised in New York City before going on to study at Georgetown. She currently spends time between New York and Paris.