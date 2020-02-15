Springfield elementary students take part in Black History Month program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students attending Springfield’s Frank H. Freedman Elementary school were treated to a daylong Black History Month program Friday.

The students learned to perform authentic African tribal dancing that began centuries ago.

Principal Medina Ali told 22News, some 70 percent of the children at her school are students of color.

The program included students representing role models and celebrated individuals past and present.

“We wanted to showcase what Black History represents and what it has done for civilization,” Principal Ali told 22News, “We have young men and women who represent the power of the black experiences.”

Friday’s program was the most elaborate and extensive Black History Month program ever at the elementary school.