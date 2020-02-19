STCC hosts Soul Food and Jazz Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Black History Month and one event in Springfield paid tribute to the work of African-Americans today.

The Soul Food and Jazz Luncheon is a Black History Month tradition at Springfield Technical Community College and is known as one of the premier events to honor the month in Springfield.

“As you can see good food, good music and a good community,” said State Rep. Bud Williams of the 11th Hampden District. “Every race creed and color is here. It’s really a melting pot and it really brings the community together.”

Williams told 22News, this was the 15th Soul Luncheon as well, a 15-year tradition of soul food that brings together the entire Springfield community.

Guests learned about the important contributions African-American scientists and engineers have made to their fields and its history within Black History Month in Springfield.

Proceeds from Wednesday’s admissions went to the Myra D. Smith Scholarship fund.