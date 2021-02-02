STCC to celebrate Black History Month with author and scholar Eddie Glaude Jr.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Technical Community College’s Diversity Speaker and Performance Series announced a virtual talk by author and scholar Eddie S. Glaude Jr., one of the nation’s most prominent scholars.

Glaude’s presentation is part of STCC’s celebration of Black History Month in February.

STCC students and the general public are invited to attend the virtual Zoom event scheduled for February 17 at 12:15 p.m.

Dr. Glaude is a political commentator, public intellectual, and passionate educator who examines the complex dynamics of the American experience. His writings include “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul,” “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America,” and his most recent, the New York Times bestseller, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own.”

The Diversity Speaker and Performance Series is open to the public and free of charge.

Other speakers scheduled for the spring semester at STCC include:

Tiffany Jewell, anti-racist author and educator on March 10 at 12:00 p.m.

Jasmine Cho, artist, author, and activist on April 14 at 12:15 p.m.

Registration links can be found on the Diversity Speaker & Performance Series webpage.