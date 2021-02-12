Stories of African American women who changed history featured at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At the Springfield Museums there’s an exhibit highlighting historical women’s voices, most with local connections.

The women in the Voices of Resilience Exhibit refused to let things that weren’t right continue.

“They wanted to make a change and they did it in their own individual ways an to make things better for everybody. That’s what this exhibit is about,” Springfield Museums Director of Marketing and Communications Strategy, Karen Fisk told 22News.

For Black History Month, the museum showed us some of the featured Black women in the exhibit.

“Here you can come and learn about MumBet, who was a woman who was enslaved who sued for her own freedom and won it in the 1700’s,” Fisk told 22News.

Baypath University professor, Janine Fondon is the exhibit curator. Her aunt won the right from the Supreme Court to sit anywhere on the bus after suing ten years before Rosa Parks.

You can also learn about modern day women in the exhibit.

Ruth Carter, the Springfield native costume designer for Black Panther is featured. So is Denise Jordan, Director of the Springfield Housing Authority, former first Black Springfield Chief of Staff and community leader.

“She was recognized with a Ubora award. The Ubora award is an award given by the Springfield Museums to an African American person who had made a tremendous contribution to their community,” Fisk explained.

The latest addition are portraits from Cora Swan, the granddaughter of former state representative and Civil rights activist, Ben Swan.

The exhibit is at the D’Mour Museum of Fine Arts and goes through March 14th.