This year’s Black History Month celebrates ‘The Black Family’

(WWLP) – It’s Black History Month in a new year but the events and tragedy’s of the previous year still lingers.

2020 was an interesting year for many, but the way it is now influencing Black History Month is immeasurable. 22News spoke with Ronn Johnson is president and CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield.

“I think that America is more woke now than ever. Bookstores have never sold so many books relative to race as they have in this past year,” Ronn Johnson told 22News.

There was tragedy. The deaths that sparked nationwide outrage:

Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on by white officers executing a narcotics warrant. March 13.

George Floyd, an African-American man killed during an arrest after a store clerk alleged he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene, knelt on Floyd’s neck for a period initially reported to be 8 minutes and 46 seconds. May 14.

Civil Rights leader Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress. July 17.

“Black history is America’s history” Ronn Johnson

Black communities were statistically hit harder by the pandemic than white and are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine the least in Massachusetts according to Department of Public Health data.

“This year’s theme is the black family. And really focusing on issues of representation, identity, and diversity. The black family has really struggled,” Ronn Johnson said.

Then there was some change. The Black Lives Matter movement is nominated for a noble peace prize, and so is Stacy Abrams, former Georgia governor candidate now voting rights advocate for people of color.

“So much more so this year because of Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd situation as it was a tipping point in America,” Ronn Johnson continued.

In response to police brutality events, Massachusetts passed a police reform bill to create a, “more equitable, fair and just commonwealth that values Black lives.”

“We hope that this is not just an occurrence of this year because of all that’s happened. But that we’ll be more woke as a society and more just as a society also,” Ronn Johnson said.

Kamala Harris was elected the first black woman vice president. Georgia elected its first black senator. This Black History Month there’s a lot of history to reflect on that was made just a year ago.