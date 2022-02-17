WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An extensive exhibit featuring pictures and documents detailing the African-American experience over the years is a major part of Black History Month at Westfield State University.

This exhibit is called the true black history month exhibit–The photographs and the text tell a story that goes back centuries. It’s curators insist this museum offers a different perspective than what’s usually featured in books and TV documentaries..

“They can expect to see a piece of African American history from the days back to Africa to the present day,” said Janay Craft of Westfield State University.

A Black History Month dinner is underway right now at the Westfield State dinning commons. The occasion has been co-sponsored by the Black Student Union at Westfield State University..