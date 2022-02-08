UMass Amherst students explore African American culture through cuisine

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Black History is being celebrated at UMass Amherst this week as students get the chance to explore the culinary arts within Black culture.

Acclaimed chef and culinary historian Kevin Mitchell was featured on the campus. Mitchell told 22news that his cuisine preserves the historical significance of African Americans in the culinary arts, especially the use of southern ingredients. On the menu tonight, southern staples like ‘Catfish and Crab Stew.’

“Food is one of those things that brings people together,” Mitchell said. “No matter where you are, who you are, where you come from, you always have to eat. What a better way to explore culture than through food?

More chefs will be featured this week, and on Friday students will get to try a menu inspired by the founders of modern African American cuisine.