Voices of Resilience to open at the Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opening ceremony for the new exhibit Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move will be held at the Springfield Museums Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Blake Court of the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arta and is expected to end at Noon. Guest curator Janine Fondon, Bay Path Assistant Professor and Chair of Undergraduate Communication, as well as the project scholars Dr. Demetria Shabazz and Dr. Lucie K. Lewis, will be in attendance.

Voices of Resilience celebrates the intersecting lives of women in Massachusetts and other areas who have made a difference and changed the course of history. The exhibition will highlight the interconnected stories of social, educational, and cultural change defined by women, women of color and others who are inclusive.

Visitors will get to see a timeline of women’s diverse history along with photos that provide a new context about women’s rights and civil rights. “This exhibit stands on the shoulders of our ancestors as we all walk into the future with the hope of collective change,” said Janine Fondon. Janine’s grandmother Miriam Kirkaldy from Ellis Island will be highlighted along with other women in the area who were apart of making a change.

Janine Fondon, guest curator of Voices of Resilience

Janine’s grandmother, Miriam Kirkaldy

In this year when we commemorate the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution granting women the right to vote, it is important to reflect on how African-American women and other women have stepped up to shape our civic culture and political imaginary over time. From Elizabeth ‘Mum Bett’ Freeman to Dr. Ruth Loving, this exhibition invites us to see women on the move for freedom and justice. Dr. Demetria Shabazz

Local and national guest speakers attending:

Actress Laiona Michelle

Freedom Rider Jean Denton Thompson

Gentle Deer Running

Poet Maria Luisa Arroyo

Denise Jordan

Cynthia Simison

Reenactor Maria Furlow

Mother Carrie Roberson

A salute will be included to honor LuJuanna Hood, the founder and executive director of the Pan African American Historical Museum USA who passed away in 2019.