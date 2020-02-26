Westfield State University hosting open mic night for Black History Month

1  of  3
Black History Month

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield State University continues to celebrate Black History Month with an open mic event Wednesday night.

The open mic will be held at the Owl’s Nest on the Ely Campus Center starting at 8:00 pm. There will be performances representing black artists, poets, and musicians.

Westfield State University will continue to hold events through the end of February, concluding with a Black Girls Rock Awards Ceremony on February 28.

22News Digital Reporter Kristina D’Amours will be at the event and you can watch the report on 22News starting at 10:00 pm.

