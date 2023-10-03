SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Duggan Middle School community will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Springfield Public Schools, they will be celebrating in great fellowship, among cultural dishes and representative music. The celebration will be at 1:30 p.m. at Duggan Middle School on Tuesday.

At the event, they will be participating in conversations that help to enable reflections on multiple facets of our identities, watch a film that helps embrace our unique backgrounds, as well as produce art that celebrates heritage, all while eating great food.

Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, according to hispanicheritagemonth.gov.