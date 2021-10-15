HCC Latinx club to debut Little Free Library at Kelly School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – HCC’s Latinx Empowerment Association will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut “Little Free Library”, outside the Kelly Elementary School today Oct. 15 from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

The student club organized this event to celebrate their debut of a “Little Free Library” the club created for low-income children living in the Holyoke Flats.

“Our intention is to provide low-income families with access to a diverse range of books,” said Miren Neyra Alcántara, a Holyoke resident and LEA Club president. “We believe in the power of literacy and education and are committed to social justice.”

Members of LEA said that the idea began as a book donation and distribution for children who live in the Holyoke Flats, one of the poorest sections of the city. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, club members decided to turn the project into a “Little Free Library.”

Miren Neyra Alcantara, president of HCC’s LEA Club, and club member Christopher Amoros hold up brochures advertising HCC’s Latinx Studies program during a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month in the fall of 2019 (Photo: HCC)

Little Free Library Books

The LEA Club says that they held a drive last spring to collect books, emphasizing those that dealt with themes of race, cultural heritage and representation, and LGBTQ+ issues.

“While two Little Free Libraries have been established in Holyoke, their locations in the Highlands mean they are not easily accessible to children living in the Flats. As a club, we believe that representation matters, especially during this alienating time,”said former LEA Club member Alex Santiago, the lead organizer.