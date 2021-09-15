Hispanic Heritage Month events being held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 nationwide.

This month is an opportunity to learn about the history and recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans, representing a cultural heritage from Spanish Caribbean and Latin American countries.

Holyoke will have a kick off event on Thursday, September 16 at City Plaza Park from 4 – 6 p.m. The program includes a proclamation of the Month by Mayor Murphy, and entertainment by JESUS PAGAN and “Conjunto Barrio.”

Holyoke Community College will offer a series of lectures and cultural events. You can find out more on this link to their website.

The Holyoke Public Library has books and other materials in their collection that can provide more insight into the impact of the Hispanic and Latino communities, as well as information about the countries and culture of the diaspora.