Hispanic Heritage Month events being held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

COVID-19 restrictions won’t slow down the celebrations honoring our local Hispanic culture. The month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic-Americans throughout U.S. history. Hispanic Heritage Month begins on the 15, rather than the first day of the calendar month, because Wednesday is the anniversary of the independence of five Latin American countries.

The Gandara Center provides services in the Hispanic community. It delivers behavioral health, substance use, and preventative services for 15,000 children, adults, and families each year in 100 locations across Massachusetts.

“Whether you’re Hispanic or not it’s a great time to educate yourself about the culture, learn about your Hispanic friends or colleagues and try the food and listen to the music of all Hispanic heritage month has to offer,” said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, vice president of development and community relations at the Gandara Center.

The Puerto Rican parade in Holyoke will once again be virtual this year. You can watch that on Gandara’s Youtube page. The parade is on September 19, this upcoming Sunday.

Wednesday is also the celebration of Roberto Clemente. All Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball will wear number 21 to honor Clemente.