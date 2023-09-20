HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with several events.

The series of events that recognize Latinx history and culture. Wednesday begins with a documentary about El Grito De Lares, the first major revolt against Spanish colonial rule in Puerto Rico, which will be played in the Leslie Phillips Theater from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month events at HCC:

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Leslie Phillips Theater

HCC will screen a documentary about El Grito De Lares (“The Cry of Lares”), otherwise known as the 1868 Lares Revolt, the first major revolt against colonial Spanish rule in Puerto Rico.

Sept. 27, 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Leslie Phillips Theater

The group Duo Alturas will perform a musical program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Chilean coup and the assassinations of activists Salvador Allende, Victor Jara, and Pablo Neruda all within the same month in September 1973.

Sept. 30, Noon – 4 p.m., 24 Jones Ferry Road, Holyoke

Nuestras Raices Annual Harvest Festival: This event celebrates culture and diversity, folklore, art, food, language through music, dances, and other cultural activities that promote economic opportunities for local farmers, locally owned businesses, and artists.

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Campus Center cafeteria

Latinx Fiesta: Food, music, crafts, and a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. HCC faculty, staff, and students representing some 20 South American, Latin American, and Caribbean countries will each have their own table highlighting their individual cultures.

Oct. 4, 11 a.m., Campus Center Courtyard (outside) / El Centro (inside)

HCC Mural Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Join El Centro and muralist Betsy Casañas to celebrate HCC’s three new campus murals and all they symbolize for the institution and the community. The celebration will start outside (with mural number one) and then continue inside at El Centro at the second and third murals.

Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Campus Center cafeteria

PODEMOS (“We can”) Scholarship Fundraiser: Support scholarships for Latinx students at HCC by purchasing delicious food prepared by HCC faculty and staff, sponsored by the HCC Hispanic Leadership Committee.

Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Parking lot S outside Campus Center

Holyoke Mural Tour: Take a bus tour of the 2023 Beyond Walls-sponsored murals in downtown Holyoke. (Limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis.)

“During this month, we will spotlight the contributions, achievements, and histories of Hispanic communities with plenty of campus-wide events,” HCC President George Timmons said in a Sept. 15 message to the HCC community, noting that Hispanic/Latinx students now represent 31 percent of the total student population at HCC.

“I want our Hispanic/Latinx faculty, staff, and students to know that, at Holyoke Community College, they can fully express their cultures and identities in whatever ways feel true to them,” Timmons said. “For our students, our certificates and degrees are pathways to upward mobility and for changing the narrative about who can succeed in the United States. As a community college serving a broad and diverse region, we aim to educate and bring joy and a great sense of pride to our community through the celebration of rich and diverse cultures.”