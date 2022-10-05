HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community Community (HCC) will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday with a Latinx fiesta.

HCC staff, faculty, and students represent about 20 South American, Latin American, and Caribbean countries, and will have their own tables celebrating their cultures with food, music, and art. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationally from September 15 to October 15.

“There will be lots of food, music, and dancing, no doubt,” said Liz Golen, the coordinator of Student Activities at HCC, “DJs from WCCH, the college radio station, will be broadcasting Latinx music from the fiesta, and the tables will all be flying flags from Latinx countries. It’s always a lot of fun.”

The fiesta will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the HCC courtyard, with a rain location on the second floor of the HCC campus center.