SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, 22News is using our platform to bring awareness to different aspects of this disease, like how breast cancer disproportionately impacts Black women.

According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Black women have about a 30 percent breast cancer mortality rate. That's the highest of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. When it comes to women under the age of 45. Breast cancer incidence is also higher among black women than white women.