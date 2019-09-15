Thousands fill the streets for Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, everyone is Puerto Rican no matter where you’re from.

Hundreds of Puerto Rican flags waived in the breeze Sunday afternoon as more than 90 local businesses, organizations and restaurants traveled by foot and float showing off their Puerto Rican pride and culture.

This is the 29th year of the parade and it was one of the biggest since it first stepped off many years ago.

Parade Chair Victoria Rodriguez told 22News why this parade is so important.

“We do this to bring out the community, show our pride, Puerto Rican culture and all the other cultures,” said Rodriguez.

In addition to the parade there were multiple musical and dancing acts from local artists as well as some from Puerto Rico.

Multiple Puerto Rican parades are held throughout the northeast. One Springfield resident, Rebecca Zayas, told 22News, why this parade is so special to the community.

“It’s because it’s home. We get together with friends and family and show support,” said Zayas.

The theme for this years parade is “Estamos Unidos” meaning that Puerto Ricans are united whether they live in Puerto Rico or here in western Massachusetts.

“I think that’s always the theme even though we’re not on the island,” said one parade attendee. “It is very close to our heart and whatever is needed there we are always willing to jump in and help with whatever is going on.”