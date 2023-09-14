SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Excitement is building for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is a time-honored celebration that embraces the culture, heritage, and contributions of the Puerto Rican community in Springfield. This year’s theme emphasizes cultural preservation, social justice, education, and community empowerment.

Beyond being a celebration, the parade serves as an avenue to address significant issues

and commemorate the Puerto Rican community’s accomplishments. It’s a testament to resilience, pride, unity, and the power of collective voices.

This year’s parade is going to be bigger and better than ever before. The parade route spans 2.1 miles through the city center which begins in the north-end neighborhood and culminates downtown. This event is a night that many Latinos look forward to to celebrate the culture, traditions, music, and dance. But the best part is you do not have to be Puerto Rican to celebrate everyone is welcomed with open arms to celebrate all.

The parade kicks off on Sunday at 11 a.m. It starts at the corner of Wason Ave. and Main Street then heads down Main Street and ends at Boland Way.