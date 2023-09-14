SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wrestler from Springfield is one step closer to representing Puerto Rico in the 2024 Olympics.

Jon Viruet was among four wrestlers chosen by the National Puerto Rican Olympic Committee to be invited to the Olympic team qualifier. He competed for the position against the three other wrestlers in Puerto Rico’s invitation-only match on September 9. Jon won the match against opponent Erick Jr. Martinez from Puerto Rico.

The next step is to represent Puerto Rico in the upcoming Pan American Games, commonly known as Santiago 2023, in Chili from October 20th to November 5th. In the meantime, Jon will be training in Colorado. To support his journey, a GoFundMe account has been created to help with travel expenses and training.

Jon Viruet (From coach Rodney Smith and Grit and Gratitude Wrestling club in Springfield via Inclusive Strategies)

Jon Viruet began his wrestling career at the age of 12 and competed while attending Springfield Central High School. Viruet is a 4x WMASS Champ, 3X state and all-state champ, 2X New England Champ, National Champ, 2X Greco All-American and 2X Folk style All-American, all before heading to college.

Viruet was recruited to Brown University where he was a 2X NCAA Div 1 qualifier, 3X EIWA Conference Placer and 2X all Ivy League team member. Now, Viruet is back in Springfield and helped open Grit and Gratitude Wrestling club in Springfield’s North End where he trains and mentors young athletes.