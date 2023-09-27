SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until October 15 with free events that are open to students and the public.

According to a news release from STCC, some of the events include guest speakers and an exhibit at the campus art gallery by a Mexican-born artist.

Vice President of Student Affairs Darcey Kemp said that these events scheduled for Hispanic Heritage Month are meant to expose students and the Springfield community to diversity and to show the accomplishments of people who might have backgrounds that are similar to their own.

“We are proud to recognize and celebrate the many contributions of people who identify as Hispanic, Latina/Latino/Latinx,” said Kemp. “We hope to inspire our students and people in the community with the events planned over the next month.”

The following are planned for Hispanic Heritage Month:

Art gallery exhibit at STCC, Sept. 5-Oct 6: The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery at STCC presents an exhibition titled “The Shell in the Clouds / El Caparazón en las Nubes” by Mexican-born artist Pável Acevedo. The gallery is in Building 28, the first floor.

We the Women (Hispanic Heritage Tapping into Our Creativity), Sept. 27, 12:15 p.m.: This speaker series, which will be held in the Student Learning Commons (Building 19 Forum), celebrates achievements by women leaders. The series features Mydalis Vera, who is a self-published author who was born to a Puerto Rican mother with limited English proficiency. Vera is a passionate writer dedicated to bridging the gap between English and Spanish. Her work is a tribute to the legacy of her Guerrera foremothers while shedding light on the contemporary struggles and triumphs of Guerreras.

STCC will be hosting a Vamos a Bailar (Let's Dance) event on November 12.

STCC is the only technical community college in Massachusetts, and is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, which means around 25 percent of the students identify as Latina/Latino/Latinx.