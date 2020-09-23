The Gandara Center hiring Spanish-speaking clinicians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has become a place where people from many Spanish speaking countries from all over the world have come to work, live, and raise their families.

Continuing our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, 22News talks with a local organization who is still providing employment opportunities during the pandemic.

During normal circumstances the Gandara Center here in western Massachusetts would travel to islands like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and tell the people on those islands about their employment opportunities but due to the pandemic they’ve continued their mission virtually.

In place of traveling to these islands and even some Spanish speaking countries the Gandara Center has sent these residents virtual job fairs and promotional videos about their programs and about the communities of western Massachusetts.

The Gandara Center hires clinicians specializing in children’s behavioral health and outpatient care.

Jade Rivera-McFarlin told 22News the transition for these employees coming from the island to western Massachusetts is usually a smooth one.

“Coming to an area like Holyoke and Springfield where you can order in Spanish at the McDonalds and they have bodegas and the Puerto Rican parade they’re glad they still have part of their culture here.”

The Gandara Center has also recruited employees from Spain and Argentina as well.

A virtual job fair for Puerto Rico is in November at the Albizu University in Mayaguez, PR. For more information visit https://jobs.silkroad.com/gandaracenter.