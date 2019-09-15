Springfield’s annual Puerto Rican parade is finally here!

Hispanic Heritage Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be hosting its annual Puerto Rican parade Sunday!

This year’s theme is “Estamos Unidos” which means “We are United”. Come out and enjoy fun, music, and food!

According to the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Facebook page, the parade will be departing from the intersection of Main Street and Wason Avenue and will march through the city’s North End into downtown, ending at Boland Way.

BREAKING NEWS! Our media sponsor WWLP-22News will be streaming the parade LIVE on WWLP.com! Tune-in to see reporter Hector Molina emcee LIVE from the reviewing stand this Sunday, September 15 at 11:00a.m.

Posted by Springfield Puerto Rican Parade on Friday, September 13, 2019

Parade Schedule:

11:00 a.m. – Parade starts; Location: Corner of Main Street & Wason Avenue

11:00 – Parade stage party; Location: 1550 Main Street

11:05 – 11:10 – National anthem (Spanish & English)

11:20 – 11:40 – Entertainment

11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Parade arrives

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Parade ends

