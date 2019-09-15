Springfield’s annual Puerto Rican parade is finally here!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be hosting its annual Puerto Rican parade Sunday!
This year’s theme is “Estamos Unidos” which means “We are United”. Come out and enjoy fun, music, and food!
According to the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Facebook page, the parade will be departing from the intersection of Main Street and Wason Avenue and will march through the city’s North End into downtown, ending at Boland Way.
Parade Schedule:
11:00 a.m. – Parade starts; Location: Corner of Main Street & Wason Avenue
11:00 – Parade stage party; Location: 1550 Main Street
11:05 – 11:10 – National anthem (Spanish & English)
11:20 – 11:40 – Entertainment
11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Parade arrives
2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Parade ends