Springfield’s annual Puerto Rican parade is finally here!

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) - The music of the mariachi, especially for Mexicans and Mexican Americans in the U.S. is a cultural emblem. It not only occupies a central place in community celebrations, it's also a part of the Mexican tradition and identity.

A fiesta is never complete without a mariachi, a world-renowned Mexican music expression. In September of 2012, mariachi was declared an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Humanity" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, known as UNESCO. A recognition that people like Miguel Orozco, producer and director of Hispanic musical bilingual theater plays in California, says was due a long time ago. "My first thing would be why did it wait so long because mariachi has been around for centuries and mariachi is…..the soul of Mexico."