MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a dispute over where this popular Christmas carol was written.

According to the website American Music Preservation, the song “Jingle Bells” may have been written in a tavern in Medford, Massachusetts in 1850 by a man named James Pierpont. Pierpont is said to have composed the song at a place called Simpson’s Tavern, a boarding house that is no longer standing.

Savannah, Georgia also lays claim to “Jingle Bells,:” claiming he originated the popular Christmas tune when he was an organist at a Unitarian Church in 1857. Even more strange, according to history.com, Pierpont was the uncle of J.P. Morgan, gilded age financier and head of the bank that eventually became known as J.P. Morgan & Chase. “Jingle Bells” was originally titled “One Horse Open Sleigh,” and became known as Jingle Bells when it was re released in 1859.