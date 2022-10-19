President Biden’s approval rating is lingering at only 40 percent as next month’s midterm elections near and Americans express growing anxiety about the state of the economy, according to a new survey.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday showed Biden’s approval rating unchanged from a poll a week ago but near the lowest point of his presidency, after previously seeing moderate improvement. About a third of respondents in the more recent poll listed the economy as the biggest problem facing the country.

Democrats gained momentum in the midterm election cycle after the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to an abortion.

The Republican Party had led more comfortably in the generic congressional ballot and in key races before the decision, but Democrats began to close the gap after the ruling, possibly fueled by enthusiasm to protect abortion rights.

But Republicans have since made gains in the generic ballot and some key races have tightened, causing Democrats to express concern that they are fading at a poor time just before the midterms.

Despite Democratic support for protecting abortion rights, polls have shown the economy and inflation continue to be the top issues on voters’ minds.

Only 1 in 10 respondents to the Reuters-Ipsos poll said the end of national abortion rights is the biggest problem facing the country.

Biden’s approval rating saw significant improvement in recent months as the administration had several major legislative successes, but the poll shows the rating declining closer to where it has stood for much of the past year.

The poll was conducted among 1,002 adults from Oct. 17 to 18. The credibility interval was 4 percentage points.