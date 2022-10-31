Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday of a piece of underwear and a hammer that was captioned: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

“The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked early Friday morning by an assailant who was reportedly shouting “Where is Nancy?” when he broke into their California home.

When police arrived, they found the assailant tussling with Paul Pelosi over a hammer before the attacker began beating him with it.

Upon arrival, officers quickly detained the suspect, David DePape, who has frequently espoused far-right conspiracy theories online.

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery for a skull fracture and is expected to survive.

Former President Trump on Monday called the attack “a terrible thing,” and other Republicans have decried the act of political violence.

“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan,” the former president said.

Donald Trump Jr., however, began posting memes mocking the attack over the weekend. He retweeted another photo joking about banning hammers on Monday morning.

On Instagram, Trump Jr. posted a salacious “South Park” meme with characters from the TV show, including one holding a hammer.

“Dear fact checkers this has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

On Saturday, he also tried to twist the attack against Democrats.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” he tweeted. “They simply don’t care about you.”

President Biden has warned that DePape’s chants of “Where is Nancy?” were eerily similar to the chanting of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said Friday.

“What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against violence in our politics, no matter what your politics are,” Biden added.

Members of both parties have called for an end to political violence in the wake of the attack.