Attorney John Eastman, one of former President Trump’s 18 co-defendants in his recent Georgia indictment, has agreed to a $100,000 bond, court filings show.

A judge on Monday morning signed off on pretrial release conditions for Eastman and a second co-defendant, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who is charged in connection with a local elections office breach.

Eastman and Hall are the first two defendants to reach such an agreement in the case, though attorneys for Trump and the other defendants are expected to still negotiate their bond terms.

Hall agreed to a $10,000 bond, according to court filings.

The consent bond orders for Eastman and Hall require them not to communicate with any person they know to be a co-defendant or witness in the case, except through their attorneys.

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis (D) charged Trump and 18 others last week in a 41-count racketeering indictment stemming from alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

It marked the fourth indictment facing the former president, who has denied wrongdoing.

Willis has set a deadline of noon Friday for all of the defendants, which include many Trump attorneys and allies, to surrender.

Eastman, who helped engineer the legal strategy that led Trump to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to toss out valid electors on Jan. 6, faces nine counts. Eastman’s attorney previously called the indictment unconstitutional and said “lawyers everywhere should be sleepless.”

Hall faces seven counts over alleged involvement with a breach at an elections office in Coffee County, Ga.