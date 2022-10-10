Kacey Musgraves performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park.

Kacey Musgraves is singing a swipe at Sen. Ted Cruz, crooning during a concert in Austin that the Texas Republican “kills the buzz.”

The Grammy Award winner inserted Cruz’s name into a line of one of her songs while performing on Sunday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

While singing “High Horse,” the Lone Star State-born performer belted out to the crowd, “Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth — Ted Cruz.”

“I said what I said,” Musgraves added to cheers, according to videos of the performance shared on social media.

Musgraves has publicly knocked Cruz in the past.

Last year, the 34-year-old singer mocked the lawmaker for taking a trip to Mexico amid a winter weather crisis in Texas by hawking a t-shirt line with the message “Cruzin’ for a bruzin’.”

Musgraves said at the time that proceeds from the sales of the shirts would go to directly supporting “Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food.”