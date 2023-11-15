Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says that he would “absolutely” consider a presidential run, just a week after he said he wouldn’t seek reelection to the Senate.

“Are you considering running for president?” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked Manchin in an interview aired Wednesday.

“I will do anything I can to help my country, and you’re saying, ‘Does that mean you would consider it?’ Absolutely. Every American should consider it if they’re in a position to help save the country,” Manchin said.

The West Virginia Democrats stressed that he’s “totally, absolutely scared to death” of another White House term for former President Trump, who is the Republican Party’s front-runner by a wide margin. But Manchin also said he’s worried President Biden “has been pushed too far to the left.”

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle,” he said.

The senator announced last week that he won’t try for reelection to his Senate seat in 2024, a move that puts Democrats in trouble in red West Virginia and has stoked speculation that he could mount a White House bid.

Biden praised Manchin after the news and highlighted several pieces of legislation that passed with the help of the centrist Democrat.

Trump took credit for the retirement, arguing Manchin forewent another run because the former president has endorsed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) to replace him.

Manchin has been floated as a possible 2024 presidential contender alongside No Labels, the group pushing for a third-party ticket.

“Regarding our No Labels Unity presidential ticket, we are gathering input from our members across the country to understand the kind of leaders they would like to see in the White House,” the group said in a statement after Manchin announced his Senate retirement.