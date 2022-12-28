The top prosecutor in Nassau County, New York, on Wednesday said her office would investigate Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) after reports emerged he had fabricated large parts of his personal and professional history.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R) said in a statement.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

A report from The New York Times published earlier this month brought to light numerous instances in which Santos had apparently misrepresented his education and professional working history on the campaign trail.

In an interview with The New York Post published earlier this week, he admitted to “embellishing” his resume, conceding that he had not graduated from college, including Baruch College, nor worked at Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, among other fabrications. Still, he argued during his interview with the Post that it would not impact his ability to legislate and serve his constituents.

The revelations have prompted strong backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike who have called for an investigation into Santos or pressed further and called for him to resign. Robert Zimmerman, Santos’ Democratic opponent in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, demanded the Long Island Republican resign and face him in a special election.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress,” Cairo also said.

During an Tuesday evening interview on Fox News with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who was filling in for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Gabbard took the criticisms a step further, at one point asking “Do you have no shame?”

“So, look, I understand everybody wants to nitpick at me. I’m gonna reassure this once and for all. I’m not a facade. I’m not a persona. I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve. And I’m going to deliver from my experience because I remain committed in delivering results for the American people,” Santos said at one point during the interview.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’s campaign and an attorney for the congressman-elect for comment.

Updated at 5 p.m.