Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) moved to force a vote on expelling Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) Tuesday evening, setting in motion the second effort of the day to oust the embattled lawmaker.

D’Esposito called the Santos expulsion resolution sponsored by House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) to the floor as a privileged measure, a maneuver that forces the chamber to act on the resolution within two legislative days.

D’Esposito moved to force a vote hours after Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) did the same for his resolution to expel Santos, setting the stage for competing efforts to oust the indicted representative.

The increased push to expel Santos comes after the Ethics Committee released a scathing report that said Santos “violated federal criminal laws.”

Shortly before D’Esposito formally introduced the expulsion measure, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) was seen huddling on the House floor with a number of the New York Republicans who have led the charge in attempting to eject Santos.

Rep. Nick Lakota (R-N.Y.) said afterward that the group was simply “deliberating over who was to make it privileged,” and that Johnson was “leading the consensus that it made sense for Mr. D’Esposito” to take up that task.

But Johnson, who opposed Santos’s expulsion earlier in the month, has not endorsed the most recent effort, according to the New York Republicans, let alone committed to helping move the measure when it hits the floor later this week.

“He didn’t say either way,” D’Esposito said. “He has said throughout this whole process that we need to do what’s best for the district back home, and what’s best for New York. And that’s what we’re doing.”

The GOP lawmakers said it remains unclear when exactly the resolution will come to the floor.

Updated at 8:20 p.m.