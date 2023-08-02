U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday afternoon officers are searching in and around Senate office buildings after a “concerning 911 call,” reporting a possible active shooter.

Capitol Police noted they do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots, and asked those inside the Senate buildings to shelter in place.

Senate staffers would told to shelter-in-place, take emergency equipment and visitors and close and lock external doors and windows. Police said no will be permitted to enter or exit the building unless told to by officials, and those outside of the affected area should remain clear of the police activity.

“Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” U.S. Capitol Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DEVELOPING.