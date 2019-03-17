Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man accused of killing wife, declared dead at NYC hospital
Breaking News
World Health Organization declares public health emergency over coronavirus
Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade
VIDEO: Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade 2019
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with 22News at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with 22News at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Hampden County DA and Sheriff’s Office host St. Patrick’s after party
Thousands gather for the 68th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
More Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Headlines
Despite cool air, local residents enjoy 68th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations has large economic impact on local communities
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
PHOTOS: 68th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
LIVE STREAM: Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
68th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Coronavirus concern at UMass Amherst
World Health Organization declares public health emergency over coronavirus
Connecticut man accused of killing wife declared dead at NYC hospital
Industrial accident in Chicopee; person taken to hospital with serious conditions
Chinese lieutenant wanted by FBI for allegedly acting as foreign agent while at Boston University