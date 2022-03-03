HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dobbin, the famous horse from the former Yankee Pedlar in Holyoke, is being refurbished to play a role in the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

Student in the Auto Collision department on the Dean Campus have lovingly restored Dobbin to his glory days at the Yankee Pedlar. Overseeing this project, Department Director Mark Cipriani, who like so many others, has fond memories of Dobbin near the entrance to the Yankee Pedlar.

“It means a lot to the people of Holyoke, the people of the area, I remember when I was a kid, so many memories of dobbin,” said Cipriani.

The students working on Dobbin’s restoration are no less captivated by this Holyoke icon.

“When I was a little kid, coming up to Yankee Pedlar, the first thing was the sign, that was how I knew I was in Holyoke. Dobbin was a sign to me. So coming into this school, all I wanted to do was learn about cars. And coming into this shop and seeing Dobbin got brought in here was just so exciting,” said Senior Rich Rodriguez.

“It’s mesmerizing to watch how it started, and how it’s going to spend more years for other people’s childhood,” said Sophomore Izabella Guzman.

Before being placed in its permanent home at the Holyoke Merry-go-round museum, Dobbin will ride as a special guest alongside the Holyoke Colleens on their float during the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade on March 20th. It will be accompanied by thousands of marchers, tens of thousands of viewers along the parade route and the thousands more watching the 22News live parade coverage here on air and on WWLP.com.