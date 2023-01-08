HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced the finalists for the 2023 Grand Colleen pageant.
The five finalists are:
- Mara Moriarty Donnie
- Caroline Sullivan Leahy
- Abby Ross Glasheen
- Lauren Nicole Ryan
- Catherine Mary Keane
Sullivan Leahy was named as Ms. Congeniality.
The 67th annual Grand Colleen pageant in Holyoke is a staple and a favorite part of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Saturday 10 contestants started out their morning with interviews and ended the day with a pageant, from which the five finalists were selected.