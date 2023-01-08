HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced the finalists for the 2023 Grand Colleen pageant.

The five finalists are:

Mara Moriarty Donnie Caroline Sullivan Leahy Abby Ross Glasheen Lauren Nicole Ryan Catherine Mary Keane

Sullivan Leahy was named as Ms. Congeniality.

The 67th annual Grand Colleen pageant in Holyoke is a staple and a favorite part of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Saturday 10 contestants started out their morning with interviews and ended the day with a pageant, from which the five finalists were selected.