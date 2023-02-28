SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Rose Academy of Irish Dance will hold its fourth annual Colleen Ceili on Tuesday.

The Colleen Ceili teaches the four most popular ceili group dances, according to a news release sent to 22News from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke. The Academy will teach 3s, and 7s, then put them together in the Gay Gordon, Siege of Ennis, Walls of Limerick, and Highland Fling.

This event is an opportunity for the Colleens from each town to learn more about their Irish heritage and to prepare for the “High Holy Days” of Green Season. This event is free to any current and past Colleen with their sash and then $5.00 for the general public.

The Colleen Ceili is being held on Tuesday at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade is on Sunday, March 19, and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th.