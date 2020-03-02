Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the Tartan Party!

(Mass Appeal) – Did you know Holyoke has its own unique tartan pattern? Sheila Moreau and Kelly McGiverin from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke tell us the meanings behind the colors. They also share details about the St. Patrick’s Parade Tartan Party. Celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Dobbin the Yankee Pedlar horse’s retirement, ride the Merry-Go-Round, and shop the latest in Holyoke tartan gear.

The Tartan Party happens on Saturday, March 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round located at 221 Appleton Street in Holyoke. For more information, visit www.HolyokeStPatricksParade.com.