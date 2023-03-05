WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and the Westfield Parade Committee & the Sons of Erin will hold the annual Colleen Gathering on Sunday.

The annual Colleen Gathering is a chance for the Colleens from each of the cities and

towns in the area to meet and to have fun, according to a news release sent to 22News from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke.

Tickets will be $25 per person and the event is taking place at the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield at 2:00 p.m. For tickets, contact susie@waltonread.com.

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19, and the 46th St. Patrick’s

Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th.