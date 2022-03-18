HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke colleens showed off their float ahead of the St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

The float has its roots in the City of Holyoke, it was designed back in 2019 by an 8th grader at Blessed Sacrament, and was built by students at Dean Technical High School.

22News caught up with the Parade’s float chairman who said that turning to Holyoke students for inspiration is a bit of a tradition. “About 8 years now we’ve been doing the school, design contest in the schools for the students, trying to get them involved with it.” Bill Quesnel, float chairman, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee



You can see this float in action when the parade steps off this Sunday at 11:10 a.m. The parade will also broadcast live on 22News on-air and online at WWLP.com.