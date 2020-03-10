Holyoke mayor holding news conference to provide update on St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and other city officials are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, to discuss plans for the annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

Currently, Holyoke is still planning on holding their annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 22, with the annual St. Patrick’s Road Race being held the day before.

Several other cities, including Boston, Hartford, and New Haven, announced on Monday or Tuesday the cancellation of their planned St. Patrick’s Day parades, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be covering today’s news conference, and you can watch it streaming live here on WWLP.com at 1:30 P.M.