HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke celebrated one of its own citizens Wednesday night who has been instrumental in organizing a beloved tradition!

The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Committee announcing the 66th Thomas F. Rohan Award winner this evening. A ceremony was held at the Elks Lodge in Holyoke to honor Stephanie Joyce for her contributions to the St. Patrick’s Parade and association.

She is a 10-year member, who has chaired a number of events, including the upcoming Coronation Ball and Awards. Stephanie tells 22News just how it feels to be recognized for her long-standing efforts to the community.

“I’m very excited about this great honor. My father received this honor a number of years ago so it’s very nice,” said Joyce. “And I’m following in the footsteps of a lot of wonderful people.”

A tribute was also paid to late 22News reporter Sy Becker, who marched in the St Patrick’s parade for many decades. The 71st St. Patrick’s Parade steps off Sunday, March 17th, and the 44th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held the Saturday before.

