HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off in a little two weeks, but pride is already flying high throughout the city as festivities continue ahead of this annual event!

Those who attended were able to take part in pre-holiday activities involving a cash bar, food from Bub’s Bar-B-Q, and raffles. With performances from Holyoke native Ed Jackowski (Eddie J) and headliner Unforgettable Fire, a U2 cover band.

The committee had its annual Marshal Mania Kick-Off party inside Gateway City Arts of Holyoke.

This event is a fundraiser for the upcoming parade which nearly half a million people attend each year. Any money raised will support bands, marchers, floats, and sign carriers.

22News spoke with the Grand Marshal, Jane Chevalier about this exciting time as an inch closer to the 19th. “We’ve had winter and parade season is upon us,” said Chevalier. “For any event that we can participate in and wear our green, and tartan we are ready to go. It’s bringing people out and getting everybody in the spirit really early. “

You can watch the parade right here on 22News on Sunday, March 19th.