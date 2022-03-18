HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday is near and the parade’s lineup has been released.

The 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 11:10 a.m. from Kmart Plaza on Route 5/Northampton Street. It is 2.65 miles long and can take up to three hours to end on High Street.

Here is what is going to be featured:

215th Army Band – Minuteman Brass Band – Fall River, MA. Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band – Holyoke, MA Tian Guo Marching Band – Greater New York Mattatuck Drum Band – Waterbury, CT St. Peter’s Drum Corp – Torrington, CT Holyoke High School Band – Holyoke, MA Brooklyn United Drumline – Brooklyn, NY Worcester Kiltie – Worcester, MA Aqua String Band – Philadelphia, PA Stony Creek Fife and Drum – Branford, CT Chester Fife & Drum Corp. – Chester, CT Great American Marching Band – New England Agawam High School Band – Agawam, MA Fusion Core – Moriss County, NJ Chicopee Comp School Band – Chicopee, MA Chicopee High School Marching Pacers Band – Chicopee, MA Marquis of Granby – Granby, CT Narragansett Regional High School – Baldwinville, MA Hot Tamales – Cambridge, MA Polish American String Band – Philadelphia, PA Connecticut Hurricanes – Seymour, Ct Expandable Brass Band – Western Massachusetts Minnechaug Regional High School – Wilbraham, Ma Springfield Kiltie Band – Springfield, Ma West Springfield High School Band – West Springfield, Ma Fralinger String Band – Philadelphia, Pa Cycling Murrays – Cambridge, Ma Bushwackers – Princeton, Nj Westfield High School Marching Band – Westfield, Ma Warehouse Point Fife And Drum – Enfield, Ct Worcester Sounds – Worcester, Ma

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchor Don Shipman will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.