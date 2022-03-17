HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade begins Sunday morning in downtown Holyoke. 22News is working for you with the route of the parade.

Holyoke Parade Route:

The parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the former K-Mart plaza on Northampton Street. The parade moves north up Northampton Street and takes a right turn on Beech Street. The marchers go by the Holyoke High School, where 22News will be broadcasting the event.

The route continues down Beech Street and takes a right turn on Appleton Street. The parade takes its final turn on High Street and ends after the intersection of Hampden Street.

Credit: City of Holyoke Planning Department

9:45 a.m.

I-91 Exit 14 (at Cherry Street near Homestead Avenue) off ramps will be closed

10:00 a.m. – Parade route:

Beginning at Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road (Kmart plaza)

Northampton Street from Whiting Farms Road to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Northampton Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Hampden Street

The parade is expected to take three hours to move through the city of Holyoke.

If you are unable to attend, the parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at noon. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchors Don Shipman and Ciara Speller will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.