HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade had some businesses booming this past weekend.

Being one of the biggest parades in the country, Holyoke hosted its 70th annual Parade which drew in a huge crowd from all over. 22News spoke with a worker at Francie’s Tavern to see how the parade impacted their business.

Bartender Mike Thompson told 22News more than 300 people came through their doors, which he says is a lot, “We had a lot of people and there’s a lot of sense of community, and we’d like to thank the city of Holyoke, the parade committee and the Holyoke Police Department for the efforts they did in helping us out here.”

A study from the Massachusetts Donahue Institute found that the parade brings in more than $20 million.