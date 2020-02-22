Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is one month away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year tens of thousands of people come to Holyoke for the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

Between all the floats, colleens, and marching bands, its a March tradition that people in Holyoke look forward to every year.



“It’s literally a homecoming I lived right on the parade route growing up and so it was an open house in our house,” said Holyoke Native, Kathryn Dulchinos. “We’d open all the windows and hang out and watch the parade, it was great.”



“It really makes you feel so much pride for your Irish heritage, to be a part of such a strong and proud history, and feel it so deep in your past and how it’s so prominently shown in the present,” said Hayley Dusseault, 2020 Holyoke Colleen Court Member.



There were some changes made to this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. For one, the parade will step off a little earlier at 11:10 am from the KMart Plaza on Northampton street.

22News will once again be marching in the parade and providing live coverage starting at noon on the CW Springfield, and on wwlp.com. The earlier start time will allow marchers to reach our camera crews at Holyoke High School when our broadcast begins.

On parade day, you can park for a flat rate of $5 at the municipal lots downtown on Suffolk and Dwight Streets. The city is literally counting down the seconds until the 69th parade, which kicks off Sunday, March 22nd. It’ll be held rain, snow, or shine.