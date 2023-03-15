HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday is near and the parade’s lineup has been released.

The 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 11:10 a.m. from Kmart Plaza on Route 5/Northampton Street. It is 2.65 miles long and can take up to three hours to end on High Street.

Parade Lineup

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m.