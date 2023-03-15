HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday is near and the parade’s lineup has been released.
The 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 11:10 a.m. from Kmart Plaza on Route 5/Northampton Street. It is 2.65 miles long and can take up to three hours to end on High Street.
Parade Lineup
Watch live on-air and online
The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m.
- Watch 22News over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1
- Comcast channels 5 & 822
- Charter channels 9 & 787
- DirecTV channel 22
- DISH channel 22
- 22News is on Berkshire Cable Channel 14/1204 or Channel 16/1204 (different parts of the county).