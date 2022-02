CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you interested in a painted Shamrock for your driveway?

The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is holding its Shamrock Campaign to support activities and scholarships. Residents in the Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke area can showcase their Irish pride by having a shamrock painted on their driveway or walkway.

Visit the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee’s website to order a 48-inch Shamrock for $40, deadline to signup is March 11 at 4 p.m.