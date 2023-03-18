HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Ahead of the Road Race another iconic staple of the St. Patrick’s Festivities took place: The Mummers Parade Concert.

Colorful costumes and brash brass provide a signature flair for this marching band. They kicked off their performance at the corner of Maple and Hampden Streets, amid all the road race pomp and circumstance. Their reputation so great it attracted newcomers downtown just to catch a glimpse.

“I’ve actually never heard them before, but I’m very excited! I’ve heard a lot of buzz about them throughout the day so I’m excited to see them,” said Brenda Shalloo of Holyoke.

The Mummers travel all the way in from Philadelphia each year to brighten up the Road Race route.